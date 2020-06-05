LibreOffice 7.0 Beta 1 arrives with ODF 1.3 document support

Friday, 5 June 2020 ( 3 days ago )

The Document Foundation has released the first public beta of its upcoming LibreOffice 7.0 office suite for Windows, Mac and Linux. Users are encouraged to download and test the software -- which installs alongside any existing production release -- ahead its final release, expected to be in August. The new release doesn’t boast any major new features, but does update ODF support to 1.3, plus unveils improvements both major and minor to the suite’s major components -- in particular Writer. The GUI gains a new icon theme, dubbed Sukapura. It follows the Apple color palette and is the recommended theme… [Continue Reading] 👓 View full article

