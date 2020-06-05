UK’s COVID-19 health data contracts with Google and Palantir finally emerge
Friday, 5 June 2020 () Contracts for a number of coronavirus data deals that the UK government inked in haste with US tech giants, including Google and Palantir, plus a UK-based AI firm called Faculty, have been published today by openDemocracy and law firm Foxglove — which had threatened legal action for withholding the information. Concerns had been raised about […]
Google Duplex AI to provide data on business opening hours in the UK during coronavirus The tech giant's phone assistant Duplex is contacting businesses across the UK to ask what their business hours..
Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 00:41Published
Palantir, the data analytic startup, says they are still on track to top $1 billion in revenue for 2020. The company has benefited from government contracts and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and..