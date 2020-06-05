What should the inevitable Harry Potter HBO Max series look like?

Friday, 5 June 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Harry Potter is one of the most popular franchises in the world. Warner Bros. — which owns the film rights to J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World — is hungry for fresh content that will get tons of customers to subscribe to the new HBO Max streaming service. We already know that having the Harry Potter films is hugely important to WarnerMedia, given the company’s last-minute deal wrangling to secure the films for the service’s debut at the end of May.



But while having streaming rights to the original eight Harry Potter films and spinoff series Fantastic Beasts is important, the need to attract more subscribers for HBO Max makes it almost a certainty that a streaming-exclusive Harry Potter series is a question of “when,” not “if.”



