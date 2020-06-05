Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Brooks Running Sale gets you moving with up to 50% off shoes + free shipping

9to5Toys Friday, 5 June 2020 ()
Brooks Running Sale offers *up to 50% off* select styles for men and women. Prices are as marked. Plus, customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this event is the men’s Riochet Running Shoes that are marked down to *$60*. For comparison, these shoes were originally priced at $120. Boost your summer workouts with this style that features lightweight material and a cushioned insole. It also has a sock-like fit to promote support and make them easy to pull on and off. You can choose from two color options and they’re rated 4.5/5 stars with 120 reviews from Brooks customers. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from this event.

more…

The post Brooks Running Sale gets you moving with up to 50% off shoes + free shipping appeared first on 9to5Toys.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Fenty Beauty Is Having A Big Sale For A Worthy Cause [Video]

Fenty Beauty Is Having A Big Sale For A Worthy Cause

If you're looking to stock up on makeup essentials while at home, Fenty Beauty is having a sale. Allure reports that the sale runs from May 15 to midnight PST on May 18. Mostly everything on..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
Derrick Brooks: You have to respect the progress made by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers [Video]

Derrick Brooks: You have to respect the progress made by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Former Buccaneer and Hall of Famer Derrick Brooks talks about the progress made by the the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during this off season. Hear why Brooks believes that the Buccaneers have made key moves..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:17Published
Podiatrist-founded shoe brand Vionic is offering up to 40 percent off hundreds of styles [Video]

Podiatrist-founded shoe brand Vionic is offering up to 40 percent off hundreds of styles

Investing in a comfortable pair of shoes is investing in yourself, and for years...(since 1979 to be exact) footwear company Vionic Shoes has been designing shoes with one bottom line: comfort.Founded..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:23Published

Related news from verified sources

COACH’s Summer Sale offers up to 50% off handbags, shoes, more + free shipping

COACH is having a Summer Sale that’s offering *up to 50% off* bags, wallets, shoes, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all...
9to5Toys

Sperry Outlet cuts up to 60% off boat shoes, sandals, more + free shipping

Sperry Outlet offers* up to 60% off* last chance styles including boat shoes, sneakers, sandals, and more for summer. Prices are as marked. As always, customers...
9to5Toys

PUMA’s Summer Sale takes an extra 20-30% off shoes, apparel, more

PUMA’s Summer Flash Sale offers an* extra 20% off* sale and *30% off* outlet with code *SUMMERSAVE* at checkout. Score deals on running shoes, apparel,...
9to5Toys


Tweets about this