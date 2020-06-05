Brooks Running Sale gets you moving with up to 50% off shoes + free shipping

Friday, 5 June 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Brooks Running Sale offers *up to 50% off* select styles for men and women. Prices are as marked. Plus, customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this event is the men’s Riochet Running Shoes that are marked down to *$60*. For comparison, these shoes were originally priced at $120. Boost your summer workouts with this style that features lightweight material and a cushioned insole. It also has a sock-like fit to promote support and make them easy to pull on and off. You can choose from two color options and they’re rated 4.5/5 stars with 120 reviews from Brooks customers. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from this event.



