LEGO’s new DC Wonder Woman 1984 set sees first price cut to $35, more from $13

9to5Toys Friday, 5 June 2020 ()
Amazon is currently offering the LEGO DC Wonder Woman 1984 vs Cheetah set for *$34.97 shipped*. Down from $40, this kit was just released last month and is now seeing its first price cut. This 371-piece kit gives DC fans another look at what to expect from the upcoming Wonder Woman 1984 film and assembles the titular heroine alongside her nemesis, Cheetah. Both characters enter in the form of exclusive new minifigures alongside illustrated comic book-style box art and more. Head below for more LEGO deals from *$13*.

0
Video credit: AutoMotoTV - Published
News video: The All-new 2021 Acura TLX Driving Video

The All-new 2021 Acura TLX Driving Video 03:00

 Acura revealed the quickest, best-handling and most well-appointed sedan in the brand's 35-year history - the all-new 2021 Acura TLX. With a model-exclusive body structure and chassis architecture, all turbo engine lineup, and an athletic stance with bold proportions, the new Acura TLX delivers...

