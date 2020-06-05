LEGO’s new DC Wonder Woman 1984 set sees first price cut to $35, more from $13
Friday, 5 June 2020 () Amazon is currently offering the LEGO DC Wonder Woman 1984 vs Cheetah set for *$34.97 shipped*. Down from $40, this kit was just released last month and is now seeing its first price cut. This 371-piece kit gives DC fans another look at what to expect from the upcoming Wonder Woman 1984 film and assembles the titular heroine alongside her nemesis, Cheetah. Both characters enter in the form of exclusive new minifigures alongside illustrated comic book-style box art and more. Head below for more LEGO deals from *$13*.
