Friday, 5 June 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Amazon is now offering 1-year McAfee AntiVirus Protection 2020 download codes for *$9.99* with free digital delivery. Originally up at $40, it more regularly sells for between $15 and $20 with today’s deal matching the 2020 Amazon all-time low. This particular code will protect one PC from viruses and other online threats “with a combination of cloud based and offline software protection.” Perfect for protecting the kids’ and grandma’s system, it also shelters unexpected users from cyber and malware attacks and provides “free customer support via phone, chat or online.” Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below. more…



The post Stay safe from online threats with McAfee AntiVirus 2020 for $10 (30% off) appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

