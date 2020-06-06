Global  

Apple Open Sources ‘Password Manager Resources’ Project

Fossbytes Saturday, 6 June 2020
Apple makes one of the best-in-class password manager tools, which goes by the name of iCloud Keychain. Now, the company is taking its password management efforts to another level; it has released a new open source project called Password Manager Resources. As per the company, it wants developers to take advantage of what Apple already […]

