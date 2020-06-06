Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

[Update: Now June 7] Google hosting ‘virtual graduation’ with Obama, Pichai, & more

9to5Google Saturday, 6 June 2020 ()
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, many day-to-day and special activities have moved online. Graduation events are the latest, with YouTube hosting one next month that features many top commencement speakers.

more…

The post [Update: Now June 7] Google hosting ‘virtual graduation’ with Obama, Pichai, & more appeared first on 9to5Google.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Obamas to headline YouTube virtual graduation ceremony [Video]

Obamas to headline YouTube virtual graduation ceremony

Former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama. will deliver commencement speeches during YouTube's "Dear Class of 2020" ceremony.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:20Published
Obamas to Headline YouTube Virtual Graduation Ceremony [Video]

Obamas to Headline YouTube Virtual Graduation Ceremony

Obamas to Headline YouTube Virtual Graduation Ceremony Former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama will deliver commencement speeches during YouTube's "Dear Class of 2020" ceremony. Michelle's..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:15Published
Lee County School District clarifies graduation ceremony plans for seniors [Video]

Lee County School District clarifies graduation ceremony plans for seniors

The School District of Lee County plans to have virtual graduation ceremonies in June and more traditional ceremonies in July.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:28Published

Tweets about this