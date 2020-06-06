|
[Update: Now June 7] Google hosting ‘virtual graduation’ with Obama, Pichai, & more
Saturday, 6 June 2020 ()
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, many day-to-day and special activities have moved online. Graduation events are the latest, with YouTube hosting one next month that features many top commencement speakers.
more…
The post [Update: Now June 7] Google hosting ‘virtual graduation’ with Obama, Pichai, & more appeared first on 9to5Google.
|
|
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this