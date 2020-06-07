Sunday, 7 June 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Fossil has kicked off its latest sitewide sale, this time taking *40% off* your entire purchase of watches, wallets, and more with code *SAVE40*. Some exclusions do apply and shipping is free across the board. Also as part of the sale, you’ll be able to score the Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle HR Smartwatch for *$199*. Find it at Amazon, as well. Typically fetching $295, today’s offer saves you 33%, matches our previous mention, and is the second-best we’ve seen all-time. Pairing an all-metal housing with your choice of leather, metal, and other bands, Fossil’s latest smartwatch is powered by Wear OS for native Android support alongside iOS compatibility. You’ll find the usual roster of fitness tracking capabilities alongside heart rate monitoring, GPS, an over 24-hour battery life. Over 2,800 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for more.



more…



The post Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Smartwatch hits $199 (Save $96), more in its 40% off sale appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

