Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Smartwatch hits $199 (Save $96), more in its 40% off sale

9to5Toys Sunday, 7 June 2020 ()
Fossil has kicked off its latest sitewide sale, this time taking *40% off* your entire purchase of watches, wallets, and more with code *SAVE40*. Some exclusions do apply and shipping is free across the board. Also as part of the sale, you’ll be able to score the Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle HR Smartwatch for *$199*. Find it at Amazon, as well. Typically fetching $295, today’s offer saves you 33%, matches our previous mention, and is the second-best we’ve seen all-time. Pairing an all-metal housing with your choice of leather, metal, and other bands, Fossil’s latest smartwatch is powered by Wear OS for native Android support alongside iOS compatibility. You’ll find the usual roster of fitness tracking capabilities alongside heart rate monitoring, GPS, an over 24-hour battery life. Over 2,800 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

more…

The post Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Smartwatch hits $199 (Save $96), more in its 40% off sale appeared first on 9to5Toys.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Most Americans worry they will never be financially stable [Video]

Most Americans worry they will never be financially stable

Seven in 10 Americans worry they will never be financially independent, according to new research.The study asked 2,000 Americans about their finances and how knowledgeable they feel on the..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published
Chaco has more than 200 pairs of comfy sandals on sale right now [Video]

Chaco has more than 200 pairs of comfy sandals on sale right now

Maybe it’s a nod to the ugly shoe trend, or maybe it’s because comfort matters more now, but Chaco sandals are in again.Inspired by a rafting guide who wanted a shoe that could be worn in and out..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:07Published
Cuisinart pan sets for 200 off — plus more from JCPenney's steep sale [Video]

Cuisinart pan sets for 200 off — plus more from JCPenney's steep sale

Even though you can’t go to department stores right now, your favorite retailers are gifting massive sales to help you through these tough times.And that includes JCPenney running a sale on basically..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:08Published

Tweets about this