Monday, 8 June 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Recently, Activision pushed back the release date of Call of Duty Warzone Season 4, which was originally June 3. The studio took this decision to voice their concerns against racial injustice. As of now, there’s no official confirmation as to when the Season 4 update will release. However, according to a report by ModernWarzone, the […]



The post Call Of Duty Warzone Season 4 Could Release On June 10 appeared first on Fossbytes. 👓 View full article

