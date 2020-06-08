Apple Maps already updated with Black Lives Matter DC mural

Monday, 8 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Black Lives Matter Plaza as seen in Apple Maps app on MacOS. | Screengrab Apple Maps



Apple has updated the satellite imagery in its maps app to include Washington DC’s new Black Lives Matter mural. The mural takes over two blocks of 16th Street near the White House, since renamed Black Lives Matter Plaza by DC mayor Muriel Bowser.



Notably, Apple appears to have patched its existing satellite imagery to show the new mural, leaving the surrounding area as it was, as noted by app sleuth Jane Manchun Wong. That suggests a fast-track update outside of normal refresh cycles. Google Maps shows the renamed plaza but not the new mural in its satellite imagery.







I like how Apple Maps only patched this part of the satelite image for Black Lives Matter Plaza



(notice how the cars partially fade out at the edges, and that this part... Black Lives Matter Plaza as seen in Apple Maps app on MacOS. | Screengrab Apple MapsApple has updated the satellite imagery in its maps app to include Washington DC’s new Black Lives Matter mural. The mural takes over two blocks of 16th Street near the White House, since renamed Black Lives Matter Plaza by DC mayor Muriel Bowser.Notably, Apple appears to have patched its existing satellite imagery to show the new mural, leaving the surrounding area as it was, as noted by app sleuth Jane Manchun Wong. That suggests a fast-track update outside of normal refresh cycles. Google Maps shows the renamed plaza but not the new mural in its satellite imagery.I like how Apple Maps only patched this part of the satelite image for Black Lives Matter Plaza(notice how the cars partially fade out at the edges, and that this part... 👓 View full article

