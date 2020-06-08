OnePlus Will Launch OnePlus Z On July 10 At Rs 24,990: Report
Monday, 8 June 2020 () The rumor mill is red hot with all the rumors about OnePlus’ upcoming budget smartphone dubbed OnePlus Z. Now, Android Central has revealed that OnePlus Z will be officially unveiled in India on July 10. The publication house is citing “reliable sources within the company” for providing information about the OnePlus Z release date. Earlier […]
The post OnePlus Will Launch OnePlus Z On July 10 At Rs 24,990: Report appeared first on Fossbytes.
Smartphone manufacturer company OnePlus accidentally pushed an over-the-air update that disables a filter that can see through some thin black plastics and, in certain cases, clothes. According to The..
Steve McFly/@OnLeaks
OnePlus will release a midpriced phone called the OnePlus Z in India in July, Android Police reports.
Several leaks of the phone,... The Verge Also reported by •9to5Google •The Next Web •TechRadar