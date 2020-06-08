Monday, 8 June 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

The rumor mill is red hot with all the rumors about OnePlus’ upcoming budget smartphone dubbed OnePlus Z. Now, Android Central has revealed that OnePlus Z will be officially unveiled in India on July 10. The publication house is citing “reliable sources within the company” for providing information about the OnePlus Z release date. Earlier […]



The post OnePlus Will Launch OnePlus Z On July 10 At Rs 24,990: Report appeared first on Fossbytes. 👓 View full article

