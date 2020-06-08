Global  

Kaspersky launches free online talks to spread cybersecurity knowledge
betanews Monday, 8 June 2020 ()
Kaspersky has announced that it's launching a series of online talks, created to present knowledge and the latest cybersecurity findings, freely accessible to anyone with an internet connection. Titled 'GReAT Ideas. Powered by SAS' the events will be hosted by Kaspersky's Global Research and Analysis Team (GReAT), which works to uncover APTs, cyber-espionage campaigns, major malware, ransomware, and underground cybercriminal trends around the world. The talks are open to all threat intelligence professionals -- or anyone else who's interested -- around the world for free. "As we have shifted to a new environment, we felt that there has become a… [Continue Reading]
