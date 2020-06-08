Global  

Google Play Store showcases ‘Premium’ Android games on Chromebooks

9to5Google Monday, 8 June 2020 ()
To help fill the “app gap” on Chromebooks, Google brought the Play Store and compatibility with Android apps and games to just about every Chromebook model. Now, Google is adding a new section to the Play Store to showcase “premium” Android games on various Chromebook devices.

The post Google Play Store showcases ‘Premium’ Android games on Chromebooks appeared first on 9to5Google.
