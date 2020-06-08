Google Play Store showcases ‘Premium’ Android games on Chromebooks
Monday, 8 June 2020 () To help fill the “app gap” on Chromebooks, Google brought the Play Store and compatibility with Android apps and games to just about every Chromebook model. Now, Google is adding a new section to the Play Store to showcase “premium” Android games on various Chromebook devices.
more…
The post Google Play Store showcases ‘Premium’ Android games on Chromebooks appeared first on 9to5Google.
Google on Wednesday released the first beta version of Android 11 after a series of developer previews. According to TechCrunch, the tech giant is also making the pre-release versions of the new android available for its over-the-air updates. As of now, the list of supported devices only includes...
Have you ever found a game on your phone that you love so much you forget time? If you have, chances are you played a game from one of the two largest game creation companies in the world. Now, thanks..
Indoor games have started gaining popularity in Gujarat's Vadodara amid coronavirus spread. Demand for games including play station, ludo and carom board among others have increased. "Due to lockdown,..