Elon Musk reportedly tells SpaceX's 7,000 employees in email to shift their focus to the rocket designed to eventually take people to the moon — and Mars

· Elon Musk told his employees in an internal email that SpaceX would focus on Starship as its primary goal, according to CNBC.

· The most recent Starship test caused a prototype to explode a day before SpaceX successfully launched two astronauts to the International Space Station using a different rocket, the Falcon 9.

