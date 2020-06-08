Elon Musk reportedly tells SpaceX's 7,000 employees in email to shift their focus to the rocket designed to eventually take people to the moon — and Mars
|
Monday, 8 June 2020 ()
· Elon Musk told his employees in an internal email that SpaceX would focus on Starship as its primary goal, according to CNBC.
· The most recent Starship test caused a prototype to explode a day before SpaceX successfully launched two astronauts to the International Space Station using a different rocket, the Falcon 9.
·...
