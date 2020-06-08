Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Elon Musk reportedly tells SpaceX's 7,000 employees in email to shift their focus to the rocket designed to eventually take people to the moon — and Mars

Business Insider Monday, 8 June 2020 ()
Elon Musk reportedly tells SpaceX's 7,000 employees in email to shift their focus to the rocket designed to eventually take people to the moon — and Mars· Elon Musk told his employees in an internal email that SpaceX would focus on Starship as its primary goal, according to CNBC.
· The most recent Starship test caused a prototype to explode a day before SpaceX successfully launched two astronauts to the International Space Station using a different rocket, the Falcon 9.
·...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Elon Musk’s Biggest Concern for Historic Demo-2 Mission is Still to Come [Video]

Elon Musk’s Biggest Concern for Historic Demo-2 Mission is Still to Come

The suspense isn’t over for SpaceX. Elon Musk’s biggest concern during the Demo-2 Mission wasn’t the launch… he’s still holding his breath for another hurdle.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:02Published
Elon Musk Reveals SpaceX's Spacesuit [Video]

Elon Musk Reveals SpaceX's Spacesuit

Elon Musk Reveals SpaceX's Spacesuit

Credit: Cerise Media English     Duration: 01:00Published
SpaceX Crew Dragon Docks At International Space Station [Video]

SpaceX Crew Dragon Docks At International Space Station

NASA and Elon Musk's SpaceX Falcon 9 manned rocket docked at the International Space Station on Sunday morning, beginning a new era of commercial space flight. CBS News correspondent Skyler Henry is at..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:54Published

Tweets about this