Casio Ediface Watch drops to $36 Prime shipped at Amazon (Reg. $100), more Monday, 8 June 2020

Amazon offers the Casio Men’s Edifice Quartz Watch in the color black for *$36 Prime shipped*. Regularly priced at $100, that’s the best price we’ve seen in over 3-months. This watch is water-resistant up to 100-meters and is great for everyday wear. The leather band adds a stylish touch and is durable. Its black coloring is versatile to dress up or down and it even has a countdown alarm too. Ratings are still coming in however Casio is well known. Head below the jump to find even more deals.



more…



