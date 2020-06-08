Ubiquiti debuts new UniFi Protect NVR with expandable local storage and more
Monday, 8 June 2020 () Today Ubiquiti is officially releasing its latest product, the new UniFi Protect Network Video Recorder. Serving as the most recent addition to its Protect home security camera system, the new all-in-one device provides local storage, support for up to 50 cameras, and upgradable storage. Head below for all the details on Ubiquiti’s latest.
