Flying taxi startup Lilium just raised $35 million from SpaceX and Spotify backer Baillie Gifford

Business Insider Monday, 8 June 2020 ()
Flying taxi startup Lilium just raised $35 million from SpaceX and Spotify backer Baillie Gifford· German flying taxi startup Lilium has raised $35 million of investment from Baillie Gifford. 
· The British asset management firm is known for backing big names in tech – including Amazon, Airbnb, Spotify, Tesla, and SpaceX. 
· Morgan Stanley has estimated the flying vehicle market could be worth close to $3 trillion...
