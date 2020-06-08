Flying taxi startup Lilium just raised $35 million from SpaceX and Spotify backer Baillie Gifford Monday, 8 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

· German flying taxi startup Lilium has raised $35 million of investment from Baillie Gifford.

· The British asset management firm is known for backing big names in tech – including Amazon, Airbnb, Spotify, Tesla, and SpaceX.

