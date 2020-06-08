Flying taxi startup Lilium just raised $35 million from SpaceX and Spotify backer Baillie Gifford
Monday, 8 June 2020 () · German flying taxi startup Lilium has raised $35 million of investment from Baillie Gifford.
· The British asset management firm is known for backing big names in tech – including Amazon, Airbnb, Spotify, Tesla, and SpaceX.
· Morgan Stanley has estimated the flying vehicle market could be worth close to $3 trillion...
