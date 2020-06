What's on TV this week: 'Artemis Fowl' and 'Pokémon Journeys' Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ( 6 days ago )

This week Disney+ is premiering Artemis Fowl on streaming, a movie that had been scheduled for a theatrical release. On Netflix, Pokémon Journeys is streaming, and season three of the Marcella will arrive. Meanwhile, for gamers a brand new Samurai Sh... 👓 View full article

