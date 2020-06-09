Motorola One Fusion Plus To Come With A Pop-Up Selfie Camera
Tuesday, 9 June 2020 () Motorola is soon going to roll out a new smartphone dubbed Motorola One Fusion Plus. A majority of Motorola smartphones feature a punch-hole camera as of now but, this one will come with a pop-up selfie camera. The official website of Motorola has already started showcasing the smartphone’s design and specs. The Motorola One Fusion […]
The post Motorola One Fusion Plus To Come With A Pop-Up Selfie Camera appeared first on Fossbytes.
This shocking video shows a group of men 'protecting a war memorial' while racially abusing people attending a Black Lives Matter protest.Witness Ryan Richards, 32, was on this way home from the event when he spotted a around eight white males stood on the tribute.He said that another group,...
Scuba divers all over the world dream of seeing wild dolphins, and many that dream come true, seeing one from afar. When a diver has a prolonged encounter with a dolphin, you will hear them speak about..
Much like peanut butter and jelly, churros and ice cream is another delicious combo that just works. These decadent ice cream sandwiches are easily one of our favorite food trend mashups, and we know..