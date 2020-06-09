Global  

Motorola One Fusion Plus To Come With A Pop-Up Selfie Camera

Fossbytes Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
Motorola is soon going to roll out a new smartphone dubbed Motorola One Fusion Plus. A majority of Motorola smartphones feature a punch-hole camera as of now but, this one will come with a pop-up selfie camera. The official website of Motorola has already started showcasing the smartphone’s design and specs. The Motorola One Fusion […]

The post Motorola One Fusion Plus To Come With A Pop-Up Selfie Camera appeared first on Fossbytes.
