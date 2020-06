Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Recently, Sony confirmed in a blog post that the upcoming PS5 event is will be held on June 11 at 1 pm Pacific time/9 pm BST. Sony initially planned to stream the event on June 4; however, to show its support to people who are taking a stand for equality and justice, Sony delayed the […]



The post Sony’s PS5 Games Event Is Happening On June 11 appeared first on Fossbytes. 👓 View full article