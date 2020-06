News24.com | Lesufi to visit family of Tshegofatso Pule, who was stabbed, hanged from a tree while pregnant Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ( 15 hours ago )

Gauteng's Acting Social Development MEC Panyaza Lesufi will visit the family of Tshegofatso Pule, 28, who was found stabbed and hanged in a veld on Monday. She was eight months pregnant. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this Aobakwe RT @BantuHolomisa: Lesufi to visit family of Tshegofatso Pule, who was stabbed, hanged from a tree while pregnant -This barbaric act must… 49 minutes ago Odette van der Haar I have no words. 💔 May her soul and that of her baby’s Rest In Peace. I pray that her killer is found and that just… https://t.co/uVWrZJ8psG 2 hours ago I am_Cynthii RT @News24: Gauteng Acting Social Development MEC Panyaza Lesufi will on Tuesday visit the family of Tshegofatso Pule, 28, who was found st… 4 hours ago Adrian @GunFreeSA @SaveChildrenSA @dailymaverick @DWYPD_ZA @SAPoliceService @Joseph08Dube Lesufi to visit family of Tshego… https://t.co/jKtG9PH4F6 5 hours ago Ladyhawk. This is horrible news, after all the the big fuss around a Criminal, Drug addict and Rapist Floyd Brown do the worl… https://t.co/elWq8iCyjZ 9 hours ago