Microsoft’s AI journalists confuse mixed-race Little Mix singers on MSN homepage

The Verge Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
Microsoft’s AI journalists confuse mixed-race Little Mix singers on MSN homepageThe AI editors confused Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock (left) and Jade Thirlwall (right). | Image composite: Getty

Microsoft’s decision to replace human journalists with AI to run its news and search site MSN.com has been criticized after the automated system confused two mixed-race members of British pop group Little Mix.

As first reported by The Guardian, the newly-instated robot editors of MSN.com selected a story about Little Mix singer Jade Thirlwall’s experience with racism to appear on the homepage, but used a picture of Thirlwall’s bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock to illustrate it.

Thirlwall drew attention to the mistake on her Instagram story, writing: “@MSN If you’re going to copy and paste articles from other accurate media outlets, you might want to make sure you’re using an image of the correct mixed race member of the group.”

She added:...
Video credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Jade Thirlwall frustrated over photo mix-up with Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Jade Thirlwall frustrated over photo mix-up with Leigh-Anne Pinnock 00:56

 Jade Thirlwall has blasted "lazy" journalists for continually confusing her with her Little Mix bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock and vice versa.

