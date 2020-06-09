Microsoft’s AI journalists confuse mixed-race Little Mix singers on MSN homepage

Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

The AI editors confused Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock (left) and Jade Thirlwall (right). | Image composite: Getty



Microsoft’s decision to replace human journalists with AI to run its news and search site MSN.com has been criticized after the automated system confused two mixed-race members of British pop group Little Mix.



As first reported by The Guardian, the newly-instated robot editors of MSN.com selected a story about Little Mix singer Jade Thirlwall’s experience with racism to appear on the homepage, but used a picture of Thirlwall’s bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock to illustrate it.



Thirlwall drew attention to the mistake on her Instagram story, writing: “@MSN If you’re going to copy and paste articles from other accurate media outlets, you might want to make sure you’re using an image of the correct mixed race member of the group.”



