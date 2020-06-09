Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bloomberg: Apple to announce its first ARM Mac chips at WWDC, as it starts transition away from Intel

9to5Mac Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
Apple is reportedly going to announce its transition from Intel to ARM chips for its line of Macs at WWDC, according to Bloomberg. The event kicks off on June 22nd (hosted virtually this year), and is the usual venue where Apple announces its big platform shifts. This year, we are expecting the unveiling of iOS 14, macOS 10.16, watchOS 7 and more.

Apple has had great success using custom A-series silicon for its iPhones and iPads, with its iOS devices offering market-leading performance. It is now looking to achieve a similar feat with its laptops and — later — desktop Macs. Bloomberg says Apple plans to announce the transition this month, which will give time for Mac developers to get their apps ready when the first Apple ARM Mac ships in 2021.

more…

The post Bloomberg: Apple to announce its first ARM Mac chips at WWDC, as it starts transition away from Intel appeared first on 9to5Mac.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Apple Chip Supplier Looks To Open Plant in Arizona [Video]

Apple Chip Supplier Looks To Open Plant in Arizona

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the supplier of Apple's A-series chip, is planning to build a $12 billion chip factory in Arizona. The factory will make 5-nanometer transistor chips that can be..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:14Published
Apple to Launch Major Upgrades With 2020 Product Lineup [Video]

Apple to Launch Major Upgrades With 2020 Product Lineup

According to Bloomberg, Apple is preparing some major upgrades for its upcoming 2020 product lineup. The tech company is reportedly adding 5G capabilities to four new iPhone models, and they will be..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:21Published

Related news from verified sources

Apple Expected to Announce ARM-Based Mac Plans at WWDC, Transition Away From Intel to Begin in 2021

Apple plans to announce its upcoming shift to ARM-based Macs at its virtual WWDC event later this month, giving developers several months to prepare for the...
MacRumours.com

Apple Could Announce Its Custom ARM Chips For Mac At WWDC 2020

Apple is long due for a shift from Intel CPUs to its custom ARM chips, and now it is speculated that the Cupertino-giant could make an announcement at WWDC 2020...
Fossbytes

Apple rumored to unveil its move to ARM-based chips at WWDC

It’s been rumored for some time, but it appears that Apple is set to finally make the switch from Intel processors to its own ARM-based chips. It’s expected...
The Next Web


Tweets about this

Vinlockz

Vinlock #BlackLivesMatter I just upvoted Bloomberg: Apple to announce its first ARM Mac chips at WWDC, as it starts transition away from Inte… https://t.co/Dkl7fWvFqK 1 hour ago

NewsAlternative

Alternative News Bloomberg: Apple to announce its first ARM Mac chips at WWDC, as it starts transition away from Intel https://t.co/ZjrwKM9zEJ via @bzamayo 2 hours ago

TheTechHomie

Amanda version 4.0 Who knew? WWDC will bring the first Apple engineered ARM Mac chips this year, along with iOS 14, WatchOS7. Bloom… https://t.co/DJEJXc8txq 2 hours ago

MartinHejral

Martin Hejral RT @9to5mac: Bloomberg: Apple to announce its first ARM Mac chips at WWDC, as it starts transition away from Intel https://t.co/gN0SOaKrpN… 2 hours ago

greengart

Avi Greengart Not for the first time, @markgurman is reporting that Apple is moving the Mac from Intel x86 to Apple Arm. What's n… https://t.co/RX57lSOJEv 4 hours ago

vitopalasciano

Vito Palasciano Bloomberg: Apple to announce its first ARM Mac chips at WWDC, as it starts transition away from Intel https://t.co/u3PBlbyTuU 6 hours ago

exworld3

eXWorld Technology News Bloomberg: Apple to announce its own desktop chips ahead of first ARM-based Macs in 2021 https://t.co/mpTfDzKcBe #Apple 6 hours ago

MacMike1000

MICHΛΞL NGUYΞN Bloomberg: Apple to announce its first ARM Mac chips at WWDC, as it starts transition away from Intel. https://t.co/nbevHT6RwK 7 hours ago