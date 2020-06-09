Kindle update lets you delete docs directly from the device Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Amazon now supports permanent document and book deletion from personal libraries directly from newer Kindle e-readers. The feature, first spotted by The eBook Reader, is available in software update version 5.12.5, although it’s not mentioned in the release notes.



Library management has long been an issue for voracious Kindle users. Libraries can quickly grow unwieldy, especially when using a Kindle to read news articles sent from a myriad of read-later services like Instapaper or Pocket. That leads to dozens or even hundreds of items cluttering the layout that can only be removed using Amazon's rudimentary web interface or iOS and Android apps. Books can also be deleted directly from your Kindle, but if you want to read them again,...

