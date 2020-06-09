Global  

Apple may start selling almost all of its most popular products in a monthly payment plan, and it would be its latest effort to keep you hooked on its ecosystem (AAPL)

Business Insider Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
Apple may start selling almost all of its most popular products in a monthly payment plan, and it would be its latest effort to keep you hooked on its ecosystem (AAPL)· Apple may launch new monthly payment plans for products such as AirPods, Macs, and iPads, and accessories that's available to Apple Card holders, Bloomberg reported Saturday.
· The new plans would come after Apple already debuted a 24-month interest-free payment option for Apple Card holders purchasing a new iPhone.
· The...
Video credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published
News video: Apple to Launch Product Payment Plan

Apple to Launch Product Payment Plan 00:27

 Apple is reportedly expanding its monthly payment plan to products beyond the iPhone.

