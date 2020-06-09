Global  

Malwarebytes Privacy review: The foundation is there, the performance is not

PC World Tuesday, 9 June 2020
-*Malwarebytes in brief:*-

· *P2P allowed:* Yes
· *Business location:* Santa Clara, California
· *Number of servers:* 245+
· *Number of country locations:* 31
· *Cost:* $60 per year
· *VPN protocol:* WireGuard
· *Data encryption:* ChaCha20
· *Data authentication:* Poly1305-AES
· *Handshake encryption: *Noise Protocol (IK pattern)

Nearly every PC security vendor out there provides some sort of VPN, but only a handful offer it as a standalone product. One such newcomer is Malwarebytes, the popular anti-malware security company. In late April, the company revealed Malwarebytes Privacy, a VPN offering locations in 31 countries with more than 245 servers.

