Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Divinity Original Sin 2, Card Crusade, more
Tuesday, 9 June 2020 () It is now time to collect all of Tuesday’s best Mac and iOS app deals. The Pocket Earth PRO offline maps app is still *free* and we we now have a deep deal available on NordVPN service. But we are now ready to dig in to all of today’s best price drops from Apple’s App Stores. Wide-ranging RPGs, casual puzzlers, music production apps, and more all grace today’s lineup. Highlights include Divinity: Original Sin 2, Phoenix: Cinemagraph Editor, Card Crusade, Marvin The Cube, and more. Head below for a closer look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. more…
The post Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Divinity Original Sin 2, Card Crusade, more appeared first on 9to5Toys.
Bus passengers in Thailand were today (June 11) made to check-in via a controversial government tracking app every time they travel.
The mobile phone QR scanning system has been rolled out to thousands of the buses in the capital Bangkok as health officials put in place measures to prevent a...