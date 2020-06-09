Global  

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Divinity Original Sin 2, Card Crusade, more

9to5Toys Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
It is now time to collect all of Tuesday’s best Mac and iOS app deals. The Pocket Earth PRO offline maps app is still *free* and we we now have a deep deal available on NordVPN service. But we are now ready to dig in to all of today’s best price drops from Apple’s App Stores. Wide-ranging RPGs, casual puzzlers, music production apps, and more all grace today’s lineup. Highlights include Divinity: Original Sin 2, Phoenix: Cinemagraph Editor, Card Crusade, Marvin The Cube, and more. Head below for a closer look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.  more…

The post Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Divinity Original Sin 2, Card Crusade, more appeared first on 9to5Toys.
