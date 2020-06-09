Hackers Could Access 38 Million Indian DigiLocker Accounts Without Password Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ( 15 hours ago )

The Indian Government has acknowledged that the secure document wallet service ‘Digilocker’ could have allowed hackers to bypass mobile OTP and sign in as other users without requiring passwords. This could have allowed easy unauthorized access to sensitive documents uploaded by Indians on the Government-operated platform. Clarification about Reported Vulnerability on DigiLocker👇 pic.twitter.com/hEz19QJDsj — DigiLocker […]



The Indian Government has acknowledged that the secure document wallet service 'Digilocker' could have allowed hackers to bypass mobile OTP and sign in as other users without requiring passwords. This could have allowed easy unauthorized access to sensitive documents uploaded by Indians on the Government-operated platform. Clarification about Reported Vulnerability on DigiLocker👇 pic.twitter.com/hEz19QJDsj — DigiLocker […]

