News24.com | Cape Town school apologises after Grade 7s asked to make slave auction poster as 'fun activity' Tuesday, 9 June 2020

An independent Cape Town school has apologised after Grade 7 pupils were asked to make a poster advertising a slave auction in the 1800s as a "fun activity" in history class.