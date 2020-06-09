Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Game of Thrones Iron Throne board game drops to $35 at Amazon (Reg. $44+ )

9to5Toys Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
Amazon is now offering the HBO Game of Thrones: The Iron Throne board game for *$34.99 shipped*. Originally $50, it sells for between $42 and $44 at Amazon and Target at the moment and is now listed at $37 direct from Fantasy Flight Games. This is the lowest price we have seen it go for directly from Amazon in over a year as well. Set in the world of GoT, this is a board game of “lies, diplomacy, battles, and betrayal.” Take hostages, engage in bloody battles, and more with a series of familiar faces aligned with one of the five great houses from the hit HBO series. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 65% off the Amazon reviewers. More details below. more…

The post Game of Thrones Iron Throne board game drops to $35 at Amazon (Reg. $44+ ) appeared first on 9to5Toys.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Amazon pauses police use of facial recognition

Amazon pauses police use of facial recognition 01:01

 Amazon.com Inc on Wednesday said it was implementing a one-year moratorium on police use of its facial recognition software, reversing its long-time support of selling the technology to law enforcement. Gavino Garay has more.

Related videos from verified sources

Game of the Year: Bellevue West vs Millard West FB [Video]

Game of the Year: Bellevue West vs Millard West FB

The 3 News Now Game of the Year goes to Bellevue West vs. Millard West football in the Class A semifinals.

Credit: KMTV Action 3 News     Duration: 00:41Published
Top 20 HARDEST Video Game Achievements [Video]

Top 20 HARDEST Video Game Achievements

These video game achievements have gone too far! For this list, we’ll be looking at the toughest achievements & trophies to obtain across the consoles and through Steam Achievements, excluding..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 15:56Published
Amazon Eyes Former Manufacturing Site In Syosset For Possible New Warehouse [Video]

Amazon Eyes Former Manufacturing Site In Syosset For Possible New Warehouse

Amazon is looking to open another warehouse on Long Island.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:45Published

Tweets about this