Google Phone app gains easy access Duo button in contacts view
Tuesday, 9 June 2020 () The Google Phone app is quite effective at being something of a one-stop-shop for getting in touch with your contacts via voice, text, and video. The latest improvement to the Google Phone app beta adds a debatably handy Google Duo button onto the app’s main screens.
Google on Wednesday released the first beta version of Android 11 after a series of developer previews. According to TechCrunch, the tech giant is also making the pre-release versions of the new android available for its over-the-air updates. As of now, the list of supported devices only includes...