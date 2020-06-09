Global  

Google Phone app gains easy access Duo button in contacts view

9to5Google Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
Google Phone app gains easy access Duo button in contacts viewThe Google Phone app is quite effective at being something of a one-stop-shop for getting in touch with your contacts via voice, text, and video. The latest improvement to the Google Phone app beta adds a debatably handy Google Duo button onto the app’s main screens.

News video: Google releases first beta version of Android 11

Google releases first beta version of Android 11 01:19

 Google on Wednesday released the first beta version of Android 11 after a series of developer previews. According to TechCrunch, the tech giant is also making the pre-release versions of the new android available for its over-the-air updates. As of now, the list of supported devices only includes...

