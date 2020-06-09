Faze Clan’s new feature-length film is part of an ‘immersive cinematic universe’ Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Photo: Faze Clan



Faze Clan is taking a page out of Marvel’s playbook. Today, the organization announced that it will release a feature-length film later this year, starring Faze talent, which will kick off what it describes as “an immersive cinematic universe.”



The “Faze Clan Universe,” as it’s called, is being created in partnership with Invisible Narratives, a digital studio helmed by former Paramount president Adam Goodman and film producer Andrew Sugerman. (The studio previously partnered with Michael Bay on a movie about the pandemic.) Currently, there are no details about the movie itself — such as a title or a plot — but Faze says that it will be entirely self-financed and will feature a soundtrack from Epic Records.



“Historically, Hollywood has... Photo: Faze ClanFaze Clan is taking a page out of Marvel’s playbook. Today, the organization announced that it will release a feature-length film later this year, starring Faze talent, which will kick off what it describes as “an immersive cinematic universe.”The “Faze Clan Universe,” as it’s called, is being created in partnership with Invisible Narratives, a digital studio helmed by former Paramount president Adam Goodman and film producer Andrew Sugerman. (The studio previously partnered with Michael Bay on a movie about the pandemic.) Currently, there are no details about the movie itself — such as a title or a plot — but Faze says that it will be entirely self-financed and will feature a soundtrack from Epic Records.“Historically, Hollywood has... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources Deadpool creator says third film isn't in MCU schedule for the next 5 years



'Deadpool' creator Rob Liefeld has claimed a third film in the franchise isn't part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's schedule for the next five years. Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:12 Published 3 weeks ago Star Wars THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - Making Of Featurette



Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Lucasfilm and director J.J. Abrams’ riveting, inspiring conclusion of the seminal Skywalker saga, electrified audiences around the globe, earning more than a billion.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 12:40 Published on April 29, 2020

Tweets about this