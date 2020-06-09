Bill and Ted Face the Music gets a most excellent trailer

Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

It’s been nearly 30 years since the last movie in the series, but Bill and Ted Face the Music — the third film in the wacky, time-traveling comedy series — is finally concluding the franchise, and a new trailer gives us a first look at what to expect.



Face the Music finds Alex Winters and Keanu Reeves returning as Bill S. Preston, Esq. and Ted “Theodore” Logan, the stoner buddies whose band — Wyld Stallyns — was supposed to write a song so good it literally saves the world.



But decades on, the duo has yet to actually write the song, much to the disappointment of the rocking utopian future that was counting on them. So the duo concocts the idea to time-travel to the future and simply steal the song from their future... It’s been nearly 30 years since the last movie in the series, but Bill and Ted Face the Music — the third film in the wacky, time-traveling comedy series — is finally concluding the franchise, and a new trailer gives us a first look at what to expect.Face the Music finds Alex Winters and Keanu Reeves returning as Bill S. Preston, Esq. and Ted “Theodore” Logan, the stoner buddies whose band — Wyld Stallyns — was supposed to write a song so good it literally saves the world.But decades on, the duo has yet to actually write the song, much to the disappointment of the rocking utopian future that was counting on them. So the duo concocts the idea to time-travel to the future and simply steal the song from their future... 👓 View full article

