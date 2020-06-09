Global  

Bill and Ted Face the Music gets a most excellent trailer

The Verge Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
Bill and Ted Face the Music gets a most excellent trailerIt’s been nearly 30 years since the last movie in the series, but Bill and Ted Face the Music — the third film in the wacky, time-traveling comedy series — is finally concluding the franchise, and a new trailer gives us a first look at what to expect.

Face the Music finds Alex Winters and Keanu Reeves returning as Bill S. Preston, Esq. and Ted “Theodore” Logan, the stoner buddies whose band — Wyld Stallyns — was supposed to write a song so good it literally saves the world.

But decades on, the duo has yet to actually write the song, much to the disappointment of the rocking utopian future that was counting on them. So the duo concocts the idea to time-travel to the future and simply steal the song from their future...
News video: 'Bill & Ted Face The Music' Teaser Trailer

'Bill & Ted Face The Music' Teaser Trailer 01:20

 Bill & Ted Face The Music Teaser Trailer - Directed by Dean Parisot with returning franchise writers Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon, the film will continue to track the time-traveling exploits of William "Bill" S. Preston Esq. and Theodore "Ted" Logan.

