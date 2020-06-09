Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox Controller now in stock and on sale for $69 shipped
Tuesday, 9 June 2020 () Trusted games dealer AntOnline via eBay Daily Deals is now offering the new Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox Controller for *$69 shipped*. While not the deepest deal at $6 off, this is the first and only price drop we have tracked since the extremely popular Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox gear dropped last week. It is also the same Johnny Silverhand-inspired controller found in the nearly impossible-to-find Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition Xbox bundle — the very last limited edition Xbox One X that will go into production. More details below. more…
