Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox Controller now in stock and on sale for $69 shipped

9to5Toys Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
Trusted games dealer AntOnline via eBay Daily Deals is now offering the new Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox Controller for *$69 shipped*. While not the deepest deal at $6 off, this is the first and only price drop we have tracked since the extremely popular Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox gear dropped last week. It is also the same Johnny Silverhand-inspired controller found in the nearly impossible-to-find Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition Xbox bundle — the very last limited edition Xbox One X that will go into production. More details below. more…

The post Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox Controller now in stock and on sale for $69 shipped appeared first on 9to5Toys.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Microsoft Is Working on a New Xbox Mobile App

Microsoft Is Working on a New Xbox Mobile App 01:02

 Microsoft Is Working on a New Xbox Mobile App Although the Xbox Console Companion service has been out for a while now, it seems the team is finally working on a new edition to bring it closer to the Game Pass and Project xCloud platforms. As reported by Windows Central, Microsoft is working on the...

Related videos from verified sources

Top 20 Worst Xbox Games of All Time [Video]

Top 20 Worst Xbox Games of All Time

Even the greatest video game consoles produce a few stinkers now and then. For this list, we’ll be looking at the absolute worst games that have ever been released on an Xbox console.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 20:19Published
Top 10 Best Things About Xbox Game Pass [Video]

Top 10 Best Things About Xbox Game Pass

There’s more to this service than meets the eye. For this list, we’re going to be listing some of our favorite parts of the Xbox Game Pass.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 10:09Published
Xbox One vs PS4: Who Won This Generation? [Video]

Xbox One vs PS4: Who Won This Generation?

Now that the generation is over, the question must be asked - who won? For this list, we’ll be looking at both the Xbox One and PS4 and analyzing which console “won” the generation based on..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 10:37Published

Tweets about this