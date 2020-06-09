Save up to $440 on Casper’s latest Wave memory foam mattresses at new lows Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Amazon is currently taking up to *$440 off* Casper’s newest 2020 lineup of Wave Mattresses with the Queen size leading the way at *$2,155.50 shipped*. Typically you’d pay $2,595, with today’s offer beating Casper’s direct pricing by $180 and marking a new all-time low. As the brand’s latest and greatest mattress, you’ll find new inclusions like an ergonomic design with softer foam around the shoulders that’s said to provide more relief to the upper body. It’s 13-inch form-factor has five layers of memory foam, cooling air channels, and more. As someone who’s been sleeping on mattresses from the brand for well over a year now, I can easily back most of those claims. Though if you end up not getting a better night’s rest, a 100-day trial has you covered. Casper is well-reviewed overall, though ratings are still coming in on the new releases. Head below for all of the other discounts in today’s sale.



more…



