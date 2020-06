Transparent face mask startup inhales $1M seed round Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ( 3 days ago )

A Swiss startup called HMCARE, spun out of the École polytechnique fédérale de Lausanne, has raised a million Swiss Francs (equivalent to about $105 million) to commercialize its transparent and relatively eco-friendly surgical masks. The founders were inspired by healthcare workers in the 2015 Ebola outbreak and at children’s hospitals around the world working closely […] 👓 View full article

