Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Facebook, Twitter, Google to report monthly on fake news fight, EU says
Reuters Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
Facebook, Google and Twitter should provide monthly reports on their fight against disinformation, two senior EU officials said on Wednesday as they called out Russia and China for their roles in the spread of fake news.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Euronews English - Published
News video: Coronavirus disinformation: EU warning over wave of fake COVID-19 claims on social media

Coronavirus disinformation: EU warning over wave of fake COVID-19 claims on social media 02:15

 Coronavirus disinformation: EU warning over wave of fake COVID-19 claims on social media

Related videos from verified sources

Chinese Guy Shoots Himself in the Chest With Crossbow [Video]

Chinese Guy Shoots Himself in the Chest With Crossbow

NANNING, GUANGXI, CHINA — A Chinese man can consider himself extremely lucky after he accidentally shot himself in the chest with a crossbow, narrowly missing his heart. Citing a post on Chinese..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:21Published
Man Rams Mistress's Car Off Second Floor Parking Lot [Video]

Man Rams Mistress's Car Off Second Floor Parking Lot

SHANGHAI — A man has been convicted after ramming his mistress's car off a second floor parking garage. As seen in the CCTV, the man, who was driving his wife's car slid into reverse and crashed..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:07Published
YOU IDIOT: Chinese Man Shoves Chopstick up his Bum [Video]

YOU IDIOT: Chinese Man Shoves Chopstick up his Bum

XIANGYANG, HUBEI, CHINA — In an attempt to poke his hemorrhoids, an old man from China stuck a chopstick up his bum. On arriving at his local hospital, the 68-year-old underwent an X-ray scan..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:34Published

Related news from verified sources

Europe wants Facebook, Twitter, and Google to give monthly reports on fake news

 The European Union is calling on internet giants to be more accountable for the spread of fake news.  Two senior EU officials said Wednesday that Facebook,...
Mashable

EU wants Facebook, Twitter to report monthly on fight against fake news

 The European Union wants tech giants to do more than they have to counter fake news for users on the continent. EU foreign policy lead Josep Borrell and European...
engadget

EU wants tech giants to report monthly on virus fake news

 BRUSSELS (AP) — A senior European Union official warned online platforms like Google and Facebook on Wednesday to step up the fight against fake news, coming...
SeattlePI.com


Tweets about this