Facebook, Twitter, Google to report monthly on fake news fight, EU says
Wednesday, 10 June 2020
7 hours ago)
Facebook, Google and Twitter should provide monthly reports on their fight against disinformation, two senior EU officials said on Wednesday as they called out Russia and China for their roles in the spread of fake news.
