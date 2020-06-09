Global  

Wayward humpback whale, beloved to Montrealers, found dead floating down St. Lawrence
CBC.ca Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
About a week after a humpback whale showed up near the Old Port of Montreal, the whale's lifeless body was seen Tuesday morning, drifting down the St. Lawrence River near Varennes, about 30 kilometres downstream from the city.
Video credit: HuffPost Canada - Published
News video: Whale Found Dead In St. Lawrence River

Whale Found Dead In St. Lawrence River 01:14

 It's unclear if the carcass of a whale is that of a humpback that was spotted back in May in the St. Lawrence River by Montreal's Old Port.

