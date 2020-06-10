Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 set to come w/ larger display, magnetic charging, more

9to5Google Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
In the world of cheap fitness trackers, the Xiaomi Mi Band line is one of the go-to options for many. The next generation Xiaomi Mi Band 5 looks set to push the needle even further thanks to some core hardware upgrades.

more…

The post The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 set to come w/ larger display, magnetic charging, more appeared first on 9to5Google.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 goes official w/ 1.1-inch color display, magnetic charging, $30 price tag

 After some pretty substantial leaks earlier in the week, the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 has now been officially unveiled in China with some notable...
9to5Google

Xiaomi’s Mi Band 5 has a bigger screen, a new charging method, and is just $27

 Xiaomi’s Mi Band has been one of those impulse purchases for a lot of people: it’s cheap and does the job for the price. The company has launched the new Mi...
The Next Web


Tweets about this