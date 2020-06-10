JBL’s waterproof Charge 4 Bluetooth Speaker on sale from $123.50 (Reg. $180) Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Amazon is currently offering the JBL Charge 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker for *$129.95 shipped *in several colors. Also available at B&H as well as Target, with RedCard holders having the ability to drop the price to* $123.49*. Typically selling for $180, today’s offer is good for an up to 31% discount, marks the second-best price we’ve seen to date, and comes within $7 of the Amazon all-time low. JBL’s Charge 4 pairs an IPX7 waterproof design with dual passive radiators to deliver “powerful, ear catching sound” that you can listen to pretty much anywhere. So whether you plan on chilling poolside this summer or just want a speaker to serenade you on the patio, look no further. Battery life clocks in at 20-hours, ensuring you can rock out all day long and can even be used to refuel your phone with a built-in 2.4A USB port. Over 4,700 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. More details below.



