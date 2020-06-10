Amazon's videoconferencing app Chime isn't as popular as Zoom or Microsoft Teams, but two other key apps are boosting its remote work business, an exec says (AMZN) Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ( 5 days ago )

· While Amazon's videoconferencing app Chime isn't as widely used as competing products Microsoft Teams and Zoom, the company has two other apps that are boosting its remote work business.

· The remote desktop service WorkSpaces and call center software Connect have both seen surging growth, an exec says, though he declined... · While Amazon's videoconferencing app Chime isn't as widely used as competing products Microsoft Teams and Zoom, the company has two other apps that are boosting its remote work business.· The remote desktop service WorkSpaces and call center software Connect have both seen surging growth, an exec says, though he declined 👓 View full article

