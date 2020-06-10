Global  

Telehealth app Babylon Health allowed users to view other patients’ video consultations
The Verge Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
Telehealth app Babylon Health allowed users to view other patients’ video consultationsBabylon Health, one of the biggest players in the growing telehealth market, has admitted that a data breach in its app allowed a small number of users in the UK to view recordings of other patients’ video consultations with doctors. The firm says that only three users in the UK were affected and that the underlying software error has now been fixed.

The breach was brought to the company’s attention after one user, Rory Glover, tweeted that he had access to “over 50 video recordings” from other patients’ private consultations.

"“It’s shocking to see such a monumental error has been made.”"

“I was shocked,” Glover told the BBC. “You don’t expect to see anything like that when you’re using a trusted app. It’s shocking to see such a...
