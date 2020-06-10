Today’s Best Game Deals: Donkey Kong Tropical Freeze $42, Celeste $7, more Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ( 5 days ago )

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now matching the Nintendo summer sale pricing on a number of first- and third-party titles. You can now score Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze for* $41.99 with free digital delivery*. Down from the regular $60, this is matching the current eShop pricing and the lowest we can find. We have seen it go for slightly less in the past, but this is matching the most readily available deals we have tracked. Donkey, Diddy, Dixie, and Cranky Kong are back and are now joined by their groovy surfing simian friend, Funky Kong. This is a remake of the original game for Switch with all the challenging platforming you remember as well as a new mode for novice players. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including Celeste, Dragon Quest Builders 2, Assassin’s Creed Rebel Collection, Darksiders III, Alien: Isolation Collection, Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition, and much more. We also have a series of digital PlayStation and Xbox deals available as well as the wide-ranging Nintendo summer sale.



more…



The post Today’s Best Game Deals: Donkey Kong Tropical Freeze $42, Celeste $7, more appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

