Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

15 affordable and useful tech gifts for Dad — all under $100

Business Insider Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
15 affordable and useful tech gifts for Dad — all under $100 

· Father's Day 2020 is almost here, and not everyone wants or needs to spend an arm and a leg on gifts.
· Thankfully, there are a ton of affordable tech products that make ideal gifts.
· From smart speakers and headphones, to streaming sticks and ereaders, there's no shortage of worthy gift options available for less...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published
News video: Tech Gift Ideas For Father's Day

Tech Gift Ideas For Father's Day 01:30

 Father's Day is right around the corner, which means it's time to get a gift if you haven't already. C-NET's Kara Tsuboi has some tech gifts ideas for dad (1:30). WCCO 4 News At 6 – June 13, 2020

Related videos from verified sources

Tech Byte - Father's Day [Video]

Tech Byte - Father's Day

Your dad deserves the best tech he can get, without you breaking the bank. Let's look at some affordable gifts you can get for him this Father's Day.

Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TNPublished
TECH BYTE: Affordable Father's Day Gifts [Video]

TECH BYTE: Affordable Father's Day Gifts

Your dad deserves the best tech he can get, without you breaking the bank. In this segment of Tech Bytem Emily Cassulo looks at some affordable gifts you can get for him for Father's Day.

Credit: WMGTPublished
These are our top 5 tech gifts for Father's Day [Video]

These are our top 5 tech gifts for Father's Day

These gifts are perfect for the high-tech dad!Find everything here:https://bit.ly/2XyZTQWOur team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too..

Credit: In The Know Innovation & Gad     Duration: 01:52Published

Tweets about this

kositlaorngsri

kosit la-orngsri 15 affordable and useful tech gifts for Dad — all under $100 https://t.co/Mf9i1UdOiO ผ่าน @businessinsider 1 week ago

chiradio

ChiRadio #FathersDayGifts 2020: 15 affordable and useful tech gifts for Dad — all under $100 https://t.co/uvdeRErhuW 1 week ago

MarkECraft

Mark E. Craft RT @rtehrani: 15 affordable and useful tech gifts for Dad — all under $100 https://t.co/8sdT8yR9R8 https://t.co/uGgRYD3wq9 1 week ago

rtehrani

Rich Tehrani 15 affordable and useful tech gifts for Dad — all under $100 https://t.co/8sdT8yR9R8 https://t.co/uGgRYD3wq9 1 week ago

mufcnews2019

Manchester United News 15 affordable and useful tech gifts for Dad - all under $100 https://t.co/ZiIEKD7pO3 1 week ago

BestThrifty

ThriftyMillionaire🇺🇸 When you buy through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more. Normally great speaker… https://t.co/ct3v3HAdlH 1 week ago

Principal_IT

Principal-IT 15 affordable and useful tech gifts for Dad — all under $100 https://t.co/5bCiyO4e2D https://t.co/VxH447Me1y 1 week ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. 15 affordable and useful tech gifts for Dad — all under $100 https://t.co/keUlRKjCyR #education #business https://t.co/5QvuRBrosx 1 week ago