Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

How to install Android 11 Beta on Google Pixel smartphones

9to5Google Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
Android 11’s first beta release is here! If you want to join in on the fun, here’s how to quickly install the Android 11 Beta on a Google Pixel device without losing your data.

more…

The post How to install Android 11 Beta on Google Pixel smartphones appeared first on 9to5Google.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Google releases first beta version of Android 11

Google releases first beta version of Android 11 01:19

 Google on Wednesday released the first beta version of Android 11 after a series of developer previews. According to TechCrunch, the tech giant is also making the pre-release versions of the new android available for its over-the-air updates. As of now, the list of supported devices only includes...

Related news from verified sources

Android 11 Beta arrives on ‘other devices’ soon, Oppo Find X2 already confirmed

 Google dropped the first Android 11 Beta today, but only for its own Google Pixel smartphones. Like past years, though, the Android 11 Beta Program will be...
9to5Google

Have you installed the Android 11 Beta? [Poll]

 Today was the big day for the twice-delayed Android 11 Beta to arrive on Google’s Pixel phones, bringing a year’s worth of improvements. But the question on...
9to5Google

Pixel Launcher on Android 11 Beta 1 can suggest apps, here’s how it works

 Google’s Pixel Launcher is a clean, useful launcher for the company’s own smartphones and it’s getting a couple of upgrades with the arrival of Android...
9to5Google


Tweets about this