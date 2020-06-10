Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Facebook lifts ad ban on non-medical face masks
The Verge Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
Facebook lifts ad ban on non-medical face masksIllustration by James Bareham / The Verge

Facebook is partially lifting its advertising ban on face masks and will now allow third-party businesses to advertise cloth masks and other non-medical face coverings like bandanas, the company announced on Wednesday.

The company first instituted a site-wide ban on ads for all forms of face masks, including medical and respiratory masks, in March due to national shortages and concern for medical staff and other frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. The ban was also designed to protect against scams, misleading marketing, and other abuses, as Facebook could not reasonably vet every ad promoting face masks that began flooding online marketplaces in early March.

As the spread of the novel coronavirus began accelerating...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

World Health Organization finally recommends wearing masks in public places [Video]

World Health Organization finally recommends wearing masks in public places

The World Health Organization on June 5 changed its guidance on wearing masks to curb the transmission of the COVID-19 disease, recommending governments encourage everyone to wear masks in public..

Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me     Duration: 01:14Published
WHO finally recommends wearing masks in public places [Video]

WHO finally recommends wearing masks in public places

GENEVA — The World Health Organization on June 5 changed its guidance on wearing masks to curb the transmission of the COVID-19 disease, recommending governments encourage everyone to wear masks in..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:09Published
Thai beauty clinic creates mini face masks for customers having cosmetic treatments [Video]

Thai beauty clinic creates mini face masks for customers having cosmetic treatments

A beauty clinic in Thailand has created mini face masks for customers to have treatments while following coronavirus guidelines. The small pouches cover the patient's mouth and nose as they recline..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:53Published

Tweets about this

eric_young_1

working from home RT @Techmeme: Facebook says it is lifting its blanket ban on ads for face masks, introduced in the early weeks of the pandemic; ads for med… 36 minutes ago

Techmeme

Techmeme Facebook says it is lifting its blanket ban on ads for face masks, introduced in the early weeks of the pandemic; a… https://t.co/ymhcLhsWIR 37 minutes ago

DerekTMcKinney

Derek T McKinney 🤓🤔👍 #knownews #tech #TheVerge Facebook lifts ad ban on non-medical face masks Illustration by James Bare https://t.co/PNjwu3XNNg 54 minutes ago

NcsVentures

National Cyber Security Facebook lifts ad ban on non-medical face masks | #comptia https://t.co/0F3h0x84hf 59 minutes ago

Macrotestbot

MacroTest Facebook now allows ads for some face masks: Facebook announced Wednesday that it will lift the blanket ban on adve… https://t.co/YMdZVqiVE0 1 hour ago