Apple TV+ series ‘Dickinson’ wins a Peabody Award for entertainment
Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
Apple TV+ is continuing its awards run with a pickup of its first Peabody Award, a little over six months since the streaming service launched. The anachronistic comedy ‘Dickinson’ was one of ten winners in the Peabody 30’s entertainment category.
