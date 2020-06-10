Apple TV+ series ‘Dickinson’ wins a Peabody Award for entertainment

Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Apple TV+ is continuing its awards run with a pickup of its first Peabody Award, a little over six months since the streaming service launched. The anachronistic comedy ‘Dickinson’ was one of ten winners in the Peabody 30’s entertainment category.



more…



