Tested: Zenni prescription eyeglasses look and work great at nutty $7 price tag

As someone who has gotten my reading glasses from Warby Parker by mail for years, I’m no stranger to Internet prescription glasses. But Warby requires a recent prescription and with the pandemic, I’ve not been able to get one. Also, Warby costs upwards of $100.



Enter Zenni. A few weeks ago we posted a *$6.95* special deal at Zenni which is still up, that offered a bunch of not horrible frames for under $7. That’s with anti-scratch coating and UV protection. Even better, I could just enter my prescription info rather than having to upload a recent script. 10-days later, they show up in my mailbox.



