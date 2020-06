Possible leaked PlayStation 5 price would set new high mark, but it's likely not real Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

An online retail leak suggests the PlayStation 5, Sony's upcoming video game system, could cost more than $700. But don't bet on that price tag yet.

